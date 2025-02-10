Quickway Japanese Hibachi, known for hibachi prepared fresh on an open grill, is entering New York Metro with signed leases for three New York City locations. Katz & Associates’ Michael Peguero and Sean Philipps are working with master brokers Lauren Brunner and Yi-Ting Chung from The Retail Strategy to represent Quickway.

The first three NYC leases for Quickway Japanese Hibachi restaurants are:

Georgetowne Shopping Center (2175 Ralph Ave), Brooklyn (2,500 SF; slated to open in June) – landlord is Federal Realty; landlord brokers are Katz & Associates’ Scott Sher, Daniel D. DePasquale, Michael Peguero, and Sean Philipps

1 Boerum Place, Brooklyn (1,650 SF; slated to open Q3 2025) – landlord is Avery Hall; landlord brokers are JLL’s George Danut and Ryan Condren

Broadway Plaza, Bronx (1,973 SF; slated to open Q3 2025) – landlord is Regency Centers; landlord broker is Ripco’s Ben Weiner

“It’s a pleasure working with Quickway Japanese Hibachi on their expansion into New York with these three leases and more to come,” shared Katz’s Michael Peguero and Sean Philipps.

“We’re excited to bring our cooked fresh-to-order cuisine to New York,” said Bob Liang, founder and CEO of Quickway Japanese Hibachi. “The area demographics and our target audience are well-aligned. We look forward to giving New Yorkers tasty, healthy food made with fresh ingredients, homemade sauces, no trans fat, no MSG, and reduced salt.”

Quickway Japanese Hibachi opened in 2012. The fast-casual restaurant chain serves hibachi, sushi, sides, salads, bento boxes, and poke bowls, with fresh ingredients and homemade sauces. They currently have over 50 locations open in Virginia (where they’re headquartered), Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C., and are expanding into New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Quickway Japanese Hibachi is seeking additional sites (900 – 2,000 SF) in well-anchored centers with strong visibility, high traffic counts, and convenient parking access.