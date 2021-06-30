    Quikserv Acquires United States Bullet Proofing

    Industry News | June 30, 2021

    Quikserv, Inc. an industry leading manufacturer of transaction windows, ticket windows, and security transaction solutions, announces the acquisition of United States Bullet Proofing, Inc.

    Based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, U.S. Bullet Proofing offers a wide array of Blast, Ballistic, and  Forced Entry Resistant Doors, Windows, Wall Systems and Louvers. Designed to complement  today’s architectural doors and windows, USBP’s products are used in High Security applications  across Government Buildings, Military Bases, International Embassies, Educational Facilities, and  other facilities around the world. 

    The partnership brings together two industry leading brands with 70 years combined experience and dramatically increases the combined company’s breadth of product offerings and footprint both  domestically and internationally. The combination allows both companies to leverage each other’s  manufacturing and innovation capabilities to provide the most comprehensive and best-in-class line  of security and transaction solutions available to the security, glazing and architectural community. 

    “U.S. Bullet Proofing fits perfectly within our strategy of expanding our presence in the high security  market. Over the years we have seen the increased demand for higher security level needs from our  customers. With the addition of U.S. Bullet Proofing, we now have the full suite of products to offer  our customers the widest array of solutions possible. Ken and his team have done a phenomenal  job building the USBP business and we are proud they have chosen to partner with Quikserv to  accelerate their growth in the coming years” said Jason Epps, Quikserv’s Chief Executive Officer.  

    Ken Sampson, founder and President of US Bullet Proofing, echoed the excitement for the newly  formed partnership. “We could not be more excited to join forces with Quikserv. The combination  allows us to expand our business by leveraging a larger sales organization, customer base and  operating expertise. Quikserv’s long-standing industry experience, excellent culture and technical  approach is a perfect match for our organization.” Ken will continue leading U.S. Bullet Proofing as  President as well as driving companywide innovation across both brands

