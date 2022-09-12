Quikserv and United States Bullet Proofing Inc. Form New Parent Company

Quikserv, Inc. and United States Bullet Proofing Inc. announced the formation of a new parent company, Specialty Fenestration Group. The new company brings together two iconic brands and renowned market leaders for high-level security and transaction systems, under one joint enterprise to streamline customer access to products and operations while extending market access across both companies.

The companies will continue to operate as two independent brands operated under one strategic direction for growth and innovation in the security space. The new company will also utilize synergies through cross-selling, product development and manufacturing to provide the most comprehensive and best-in-class line of high security aluminum doors, windows, louvers, and transaction systems available on the market for the security, glazing and architectural community.

“The creation of Specialty Fenestration Group allows us to closely integrate our companies under one powerhouse,” says Jason Epps, Chief Executive Officer of Specialty Fenestration Group. “This will allow us to fortify our market position, accelerate and expand our domestic and international growth and allow us to deliver more value from the back to the front end of our businesses for the benefit of our customers.”

Jason Epps will provide leadership for the new entity as Chief Executive Officer of Specialty Fenestration Group, while maintaining the same title and leadership role for Quikserv. Joining him in the SFG executive management team will also be Lisa Csikos as Chief Financial Officer, Hector Vallejo as Chief Revenue Officer, and Chris Cordle as Chief Operating Officer. Ken Sampson, founder of U.S. Bullet Proofing, will continue as leader and President.

Quikserv acquired U.S. Bullet Proofing in June 2021 and with the creation of this new parent company will provide a unified direction for both brands. Click here to read the full press release regarding the acquisition.

Specialty Fenestration Group will share its headquarters with Quikserv in Houston, TX and USBP will continue to operate in their office and manufacturing facility in Upper Marlboro, MD.