Quinyx Completes Acquisition of Concrete

Quinyx, a world leader in Workforce Management technology, announced today that it had completed the acquisition of Concrete, a leading employee engagement, store operations, and task management platform. Calvin Klein, Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret, Tory Burch, and Superdry are among many global retailers Concrete already serves.

Quinyx’s AI-powered workforce management software lets organizations automate, optimize and streamline their labor processes, while simultaneously empowering and engaging their employees. The platform helps customers worldwide—including McDonald’s, Sysco, Domino’s, Maersk, IHG, and DHL—to dramatically improve productivity, drive business outcomes and enhance employee experience.

“This acquisition will power up our product offering. We are bringing an unmatched AI-powered workforce and task management solution to the market, giving organizations hiring frontline workers dramatic improvements across their operations,” comments Erik Fjellborg, founder and CEO of Quinyx, adding, ”as customers harness the power of our joint offering, we are excited to see organizations revolutionize the way they optimize store operations and manage their frontline workers.”

Quinyx and Concrete will give organizations an unparalleled ability to digitally connect field managers, frontline workers, and HQs to deliver meaningful benefits across store performance, hourly workers’ flexibility, and engagement—ultimately bridging the gap between task execution, forecasting and scheduling.

“Quinyx and Concrete are on a mission to solve two of today's most pressing retail issues; staff retention and customer expectations,” says Tristan Rogers, CEO of Concrete. “The coming together of our technologies is a natural step, and the synergies between workforce management, task management, store operations, and field communications are significant. Quinyx is at the forefront of the workforce management industry. The powerful combination of our technologies and talent will improve the operations of our customers and improve the lives of their frontline workers."

Quinyx and Concrete have worked closely as partners for many years, and the acquisition reflects the strong, shared values both companies have for enabling and empowering frontline workers.

Concrete will remain its own entity within Quinyx, formalizing the already close collaboration. Tristan Rogers will remain as Concrete’s CEO, sharing the Quinyx vision and mission to grow both brands under the Quinyx umbrella while delivering best-in-class solutions for frontline workers.