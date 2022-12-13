Quinzos Inks Multi-Unit Deal in Northern Georgia

Quick-service sandwich chain Quiznos – world famous for its toasted subs and inspired menu innovation – continues to take steps in its extensive growth plans, inking a new multi-unit development agreement with franchisee Sam Patel that provides 10 new restaurants and exclusivity across Northern Georgia.

The new restaurants will be a mix of stand-alone drive-thru units and non-traditional locations built inside renewed fuel stations Patel owns along Interstate 75. The agreement follows a schedule of two units built per year for the next five years in Adairsville, Calhoun, Dalton, Resaca, Ringgold and Chatsworth.

“Quiznos has been following a strong growth trajectory with a visible increase in demand that is aided by our franchisees’ innovation which has led to new locations in existing markets and expansion into new areas,” said Tim Casey, CEO of Quiznos. “Both traditional restaurants and non-traditional sites, such as convenience stores and the new modular Qube restaurant we announced in late August, provide an excellent experience for guests and strong unit economic potential for franchisees.”

Originally from India, Patel moved to the U.S. 17 years ago, helping manage a convenience store opened by his father. Patel now follows in his father’s footsteps, operating 11 of his own convenience stores throughout Northern Georgia and gaining years of experience in the industry. Looking to pursue additional opportunities that meet consumers’ evolving needs, he recognizes the importance of integrating innovative, well-known food service offerings into convenience stores, especially with the drive-thru component.

In recent years, consumers in Patel’s market have missed the familiar, beloved offerings at Quiznos restaurants. In bringing the iconic brand back as a strategic offering, loyal guests in the region will soon be able to enjoy the same great taste of the Quiznos they love through a modern dining experience in a reimagined setting.

“Quiznos is a great brand to work with as it continues to stand out by offering a favorable economic model with strong potential upside, and a product that can’t be beat,” said Patel. “Quiznos is the best option for our market because of the brand awareness, high quality food and focus on service. I am thrilled to bring it back to the region and continue to grow across the territory.”

The first location in this agreement is slated to open in early 2023.