Quiznos Adds Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich to Menus Nationwide

Quiznos introduced the Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich to its menu at select U.S. locations where guests can enjoy the popular sandwich as is or customize it four different ways as the brand puts a spin on the beloved classic.

Quiznos’ guests can choose a steak or chicken Philly topped with melted white American cheese, sauteed peppers and onions, and tangy sweet peppers. Anyone looking for a spicier option can choose a variation of the steak or chicken Philly sandwich which includes the famous Batch 83 four-pepper chili sauce to give it an extra kick of flavor.

“The Philly Cheesesteak sandwich is well-loved among many, and we are overjoyed to introduce the mouthwatering favorite to our menus,” said Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “We invite guests to come in or order online and enjoy the classic recipe or find a new favorite in one of the innovative twists we’ve made.”

The Philly Cheesesteak sandwich and customization options are available for a limited time at participating U.S. Quiznos locations beginning May 3.