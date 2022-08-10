Quiznos Expands Menu with Globally Inspired Flavors

Known for being the first quick-service sandwich restaurant to toast its sandwiches four decades ago, Quiznos deepens its innovation heritage and pushes new boundaries with a range of new menu items created in the kitchen of its newest restaurant in Hobbs, NM which serves as the blueprint for future Quiznos.

With a comprehensive understanding of current culinary trends and what guests are seeking – exciting new flavors and memorable dining experiences – the new Quiznos restaurant in Hobbs, NM features a newly outfitted restaurant and expanded menu with global-inspired flavors. Guests can experience exciting ordering and dining options with a new drive thru, patio dining and all new flat top grills and deep fryers to support several new menu items.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the dining experience for our guests and are delighted to roll out these latest updates that take that experience to the next level,” says Quiznos franchisee Dominik Mendoza, owner of CF Lifestyle Investments, LLC. “Our focus remains on providing high-quality service and delivering craveable food the brand is known for. Initial feedback on the new items underscores peoples’ appetite for creative twists on familiar classics.”

Longtime fan favorites like the Italian, Mesquite Chicken and Chicken Carbonara subs have been upgraded and are still present on the menu, now joined by an assortment of exciting newcomers. Guests can indulge in the new Asian Steak Dipper, made with grilled steak, pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro and basil, and pho dipping sauce; the Steakhouse Philly made with grilled steak, cheddar cheese, provolone, grilled mushrooms and onions with zesty grill sauce; the Carne Supreme made with meatballs, pepperoni, salami, capicola, ham, provolone, and marinara; and Steak and Eggs, a new breakfast item served all day made with fried eggs, grilled steak, white American cheese, grilled onions and peppers, and cherry peppers.

“As a brand, we are known for our innovation and it all started with being the first to integrate toasting into our menu,” says Mark Lohmann, President of REGO Restaurant Group which owns Quiznos. “We’re bringing in great new flavors and formats for our guests with the launch of these delicious new subs and vegetarian options, as well as the upgraded fan favorites. We continue to seek out more exciting flavors to add to our restaurants and provide a unique, new experience.”

Expanding its vegetarian options, Quiznos has enhanced the popular veggie guacamole and introduced the Beyond Italian Sausage made with grilled, plant based, Beyond Italian sausage, provolone, grilled peppers and onions, and marinara. New salad options include the Steak and Frites made with grilled steak, fries, chopped bacon, tomatoes, red onions, and ranch dressing, and the Cobb salad made with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, and avocado ranch dressing.

Quiznos will continue to roll out these new experiences and flavors at additional locations throughout North America in the coming months