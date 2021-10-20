Quiznos Goes Bold with Bison Reuben Sandwich

Quiznos is shaking up its fall menu with its latest innovation, the limited-time only Bison Reuben, bringing a unique twist to a popular sandwich. The Bison Reuben features tender and delicious, premium bison from High Plains Bison and is piled high with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and tangy Thousand Island dressing, all served on toasted rustic rye bread.

Quiznos partnered with High Plains Bison to push the boundaries of fast-casual sandwich options and offer a flavorful, high-quality corned bison, free from growth hormones, antibiotics, steroids, or animal by-products and produced in small artisan batches. The Bison Reuben is a creative and tasty alternative to traditional corned beef with significantly less fat and 49g of protein in each 8” sandwich.

“While our guests find familiar items appealing, they are also consistently looking for new and adventurous menu items to try,” says Chef Mike Gieseman, Director of Culinary and Innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos. “The Bison Reuben provides a unique protein option to the beloved traditional Reuben sandwich. Bison is a tender and flavorful meat that can elevate a well-loved sandwich to new heights.”

The Bison Reuben is available in the U.S. and Canada at participating locations while supplies last beginning October 20.