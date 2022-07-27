Quiznos Introduces Hickory Smoked Burnt Ends Sandwich

Quiznos is introducing the Hickory Smoked Burnt Ends sandwich to its menu today, combining the favorite seasonal flavor of BBQ with premium burnt end cuts – a classic barbecue craving in the U.S. that continues to grow in popularity internationally.

The Hickory Smoked Burnt Ends sandwich is made with carefully selected prime rib cuts smoked with hickory wood chips that offer a tender, juicy and flavorful bite with crispy bark. The burnt ends are complemented by pickles, red onions, melted cheddar cheese, and topped with Blue Ribbon BBQ sauce. Guests can order the sandwich on their choice of bread, including Italian White, Whole Wheat, Jalapeno Cheddar, and Rosemary Parmesan.

“At Quiznos, we are always looking to create flavorful and unique items for our guests that they may not expect to find in our restaurants, and we are excited for them to try out this sandwich,” says Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “We really wanted to create something reminiscent of long summer days spent outside enjoying time with friends and family, and we believe this new sandwich conveys that feeling.”

This latest limited time offer from Quiznos showcases the brilliant innovation seen in this year’s previous offers like the fan-favorite Lobster and Seafood sub and the Philly Cheesesteak, which sold out sooner than expected across the country. The Hickory Smoked Burnt Ends sandwich is now available in participating U.S. Quiznos locations starting at $8.50 while supplies last.