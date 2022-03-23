Quiznos Launches Redesigned Rewards Program

Quiznos announced the launch of their redesigned “Toasty Points” rewards program which is available online and via the new Quiznos app. As overall brand loyalty remains harder to achieve, companies are working more diligently and strategically to give loyal consumers more of what they know and love through enhanced, easier to navigate rewards programs.

“With this update, we’re giving guests more control when redeeming the points they’ve earned with the program’s easy to use rewards structure and earnable reward levels,” says Mark Lohmann, President of REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos. “Whether you’re a current loyal patron or a Quiznos newcomer, consumers can now more easily get their hands on their personal favorite items and most highly preferred deals.”

Through the Toasty Points platform, guests can earn one point per dollar spent and cash in those points for deals on a tier-based point system. Patrons can redeem 25 points for 15 percent off an entire order, 50 points for a free combo, 75 points for a free 8” sub (or 9” sub in Canada), and 100 points for a free 12” sub. New Toasty Points members are currently being offered an additional perk and can get $5 off an order when they sign up.

For an even more seamless path to satisfying cravings, Quiznos enhanced the app’s navigation capabilities to streamline the online and in-store ordering process, allowing users to access personalized information most relevant to them.