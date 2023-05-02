Quiznos Launching Kimchi Philly Sandwich on May 2

Quiznos is launching its new Kimchi Philly on May 2. The Classic Philly Sandwich will also be available alongside the trend-driven Kimchi Philly for guests who prefer a more traditional take.

Made with thin-sliced steak, the Kimchi Philly is topped with spicy Korean gochujang sauce, tangy kimchi from Cleveland Kitchen®, melted white American cheese, and sautéed green peppers and onions on toasted artisan bread. Kimchi, a staple Korean dish traditionally made of salted, seasoned and fermented cabbage, has recently risen in popularity, spurred by viral recipes and ethnically-inspired chefs. The Classic Philly is made with thin-sliced steak, melted white American cheese, sautéed green peppers and onions, and banana peppers on toasted artisan bread.

Both offerings are in line with Quiznos’ continued commitment to introducing new items crafted with high-quality ingredients that embrace current culinary trends to meet guests’ cravings and surprise guests with unexpected flavor mashups that reflect the innovative creations the brand is known for.

“Ever since we began tapping into the brand’s heritage a few years ago, we’ve been in a new era of culinary innovation where we continue to push boundaries with our creative new menu items,” says Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. “Inspired by global flavors, the Kimchi Philly – our most recent example of that innovation – is a unique sandwich that will satisfy the cravings of adventurous eaters who are looking for unexpected flavors.”

The Kimchi Philly and Classic Philly sandwiches are available May 2 at participating U.S. Quiznos restaurants starting around $10 while supplies last.