Quiznos' Lobster Classic Returns to Menu

The long-awaited return of Quiznos’ favorite Lobster Classic signals that spring is just around the corner. This seasonal limited time offer is joined again by the Old Bay Lobster Club making for a flavorful adventure.

The Lobster Classic Sub is made with a lobster and seafood salad mix with shredded lettuce on butter-toasted Italian white bread with a lemon wedge garnish. Likewise, the Old Bay Lobster Club includes the same lobster and seafood salad mix along with Old Bay seasoning, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and spicy mayo on a butter-toasted Italian white bread with the lemon garnish. Guests can enjoy their sandwich of choice and more by adding a beverage and chips and making it a combo.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back these two sandwiches this year,” says Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “The delicious Lobster Classic and newer, but just as loved, Old Bay® Lobster Club are some of our most popular seasonal treats and we can’t wait for our guests to enjoy them again.”

Toasty Points Members can get more than just a meal by taking part in several different lobster-loving promotions running during the time these sandwiches are available. The Lobster Loyalty Promotion grants members a $6 eight-inch Lobster sub from February 14 to February 20.

The Lobster Classic and Old Bay Lobster Club sandwiches are available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide beginning February 8.