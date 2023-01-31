Quiznos' Lobster Favorites Return to Menu

Quiznos is bringing back a seasonal favorite to its restaurants. The popular lobster and seafood subs have returned to menus with two recipe options: the new Lemon-Herb Lobster Sub, and the return of the Classic Lobster Sub.

Both variations are made with a lobster and seafood salad comprised of North Atlantic Lobster and Alaskan whitefish from King & Prince Seafood, a leading provider of sustainable seafood. The new Lemon-Herb Lobster Sub recipe tops the lobster and seafood salad with lemon-herb dressing, lettuce, and tomato on butter-toasted Italian white bread while the Classic includes the lobster and seafood salad and shredded lettuce on butter-toasted Italian white bread.

Consistently a seasonal favorite, the Quiznos lobster and seafood subs are coming back to menus by popular demand with a new recipe that offers an even more exciting option for guests who are anticipating the return and looking to try something new.

“We are always thrilled when guests love a menu item so much that they look forward to its return, so we strive to make that – and more – happen,” says Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. “It’s important to us that we listen to what our guests want and deliver on those requests. The Classic and Lemon-Herb Lobster Sub are two delicious options that long-time fans and new guests are sure to love.”

The Classic and Lemon-Herb Lobster Sub are available January 31 at participating U.S. Quiznos locations starting around $9 while supplies last.