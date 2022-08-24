Quiznos' Parent Company Takes Another Drive-Thru Step

As part of its brands’ continued transformations, REGO Restaurant Group – parent company of fast casual sandwich chain Quiznos and regional Mexican chain Taco Del Mar, among other brands – has inked a strategic partnership and development deal with BCubed Manufacturing LLC, a Michigan-based manufacturing company that makes high quality, fully outfitted free-standing drive-thru restaurants.

With approximately 650-sq ft layouts designed for flexibility and efficiency, BCubed restaurants include both drive-thru and walk-up windows. Designed to fit on parcels of land that are too small for traditional restaurant development, BCubed restaurants contribute to a lower cost structure that supports labor and operating cost efficiencies. The modular restaurants – dubbed “The Qube” for Quiznos and “Baja Shack” for Taco Del Mar – are readily manufactured off-site and then shipped fully equipped, pre-wired, pre-plumbed and inspected to any site, dramatically reducing the development timeline.

The innovative concept was created by BCubed President Jeff Konczak, a real estate developer and entrepreneur who developed a modular restaurant concept with a streamlined development process to improve the economic model for investors and offer a unique and appealing experience to consumers. As the exclusive manufacturer of modular restaurants for REGO, BCubed Manufacturing is vertically integrating its process to reduce the cost and development timeline for Quiznos and Taco Del Mar franchisees, including decreased inventory lead times and accelerated production timelines. For Quiznos, which has recently invested in improvements to nearly every aspect of its business – from an updated store design and re-branding initiative to a revamped menu and new kitchen equipment – the prospect of offering a new, unique model along with traditional site development opportunities provides multiple growth avenues for potential and existing franchisees.

“When Quiznos first started in 1981, it was a complete disruptor, not unlike BCubed,” says Tim Casey, CEO of Quiznos. “It was doing things that no other brand was doing and we’re now returning to those roots as the most innovative franchise, by reinventing the brand and making Quiznos an outstanding investment opportunity for entrepreneurs who are seeking profitability and growth. This exciting partnership with BCubed is an important aspect of Quiznos’ overall growth efforts designed to prioritize ROI potential for franchisees.”

“I look forward to working with REGO and its brands, bringing them not just our building expertise but also an ability to scale through reduced construction lead time and a simplified process,” adds BCubed president Jeff Konczak, whose business Alpena Marc, LLC recently signed a two-unit development agreement to build and operate a Quiznos and a Taco Del Mar in Alpena, MI, in the coming months. “Their approach aligns with mine, which ultimately comes down to wanting to do creative things with brands that are making an impact.”

“We have every reason to believe that Quiznos and Taco Del Mar will be as ubiquitous as ever once again,” says Casey. “How fast we achieve that depends on franchisee enthusiasm, which to date has been resounding.”