Quiznos Parent REGO Restaurant Group Hires Vanessa Fox as Chief Development Officer

REGO Restaurant Group has hired quick-service industry veteran Vanessa Fox as Chief Development Officer, a new role in which Fox will utilize her extensive industry expertise to support the continued transformation of the Quiznos and Taco Del Mar brands.

On the heels of several recent Quiznos development deals to expand across the U.S., Fox brings to the company more than 20 years of experience as an ROI-driven leader with vast knowledge in strategic planning, market growth, portfolio management and business development. In this new role, Fox will aim to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth through physical expansions, operational improvements, strategic partnerships and rebranding initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to join the incredible team at REGO Restaurant Group and begin working with them as we turn our collective focus to brand awareness and overall growth,” says Fox. “With a long-standing passion for this industry, this is a tremendous opportunity to work with iconic brands such as Quiznos and Taco Del Mar. I’m eager to build on the recent momentum and continue the transformation of these two beloved [quick-service restaurant] brands.”

Prior to her new role, Fox was the first to hold the title of Chief Development Officer for Zaxby’s Franchising LLC, where she was responsible for building a new development team, implementing and executing a multi-pronged growth strategy, and reigniting growth by scaling to 915 restaurants under her leadership. Previously, Fox held various positions for Jack in the Box, ultimately realizing the role of Vice President, Chief Development Officer. During her tenure there, Fox’s accomplishments include leading numerous teams through negotiations, sales and rebranding efforts.

“Vanessa is a dynamic and creative leader who is a valuable addition to our team as we seek to take these brands to the next phase in their respective transformations,” says Tim Casey, President and CEO of REGO Restaurant Group. “We are eager to leverage her extensive knowledge and impressive track record particularly as we look to attract new franchisees with our innovative franchisee-first model.”