Quiznos' Prime Rib Sub Make their Long-Awaited Return

Three years after its last appearance on Quiznos’ menus, the popular Prime Rib Subs are back – featuring two special recipe variations – for guests to indulge in the comforting and satisfying flavors of slow roasted prime rib as the holiday season draws near.

Both sandwich variations are made with slow-roasted prime rib, dry rubbed with black pepper, garlic, salt, and paprika before being slow roasted for eight hours creating a tender and juicy prime rib bursting with flavor.

The fan-favorite Prime Rib XL includes a hearty ½ lb. portion of slow-roasted prime rib on an 8” sub topped with sauteed onions, Swiss cheese, and a creamy horseradish sauce. The Prime Italian is made with slow-roasted prime rib, provolone cheese, sauteed onions, giardiniera, green peppers and marinara sauce.

“For many, the holiday season is an ideal time to cozy up with indulgent foods and get together with family, surrounding themselves with comfort and familiarity,” says Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary Innovation. “We invite our guests to experience those same feelings when they walk into a Quiznos, and the Prime Rib Subs are the ultimate meal to feast on as they reminisce at gatherings with friends and family.”

Bringing back the Prime Rib Subs is an additional step in Quiznos’ growth plans that the brand continues to follow as trajectory increases with recent announcements such as the agreement with BCubed Manufacuring LLC to develop modular “Qube” restaurants, the opening of redesigned stores and continued menu innovation.