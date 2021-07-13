Quiznos Unveils New BBQ Sandwich and Donut Holes

Quiznos’ summer menu is heating up with a new smoked pork BBQ sandwich, The Smilin’ Pig, offering consumers the savory summer flavors perfect for the season. And in celebration of 40 years of perfectly toasted subs, Quiznos is also introducing Birthday Cake Donut Holes, a perfectly sweet complement to every sub.

The Smilin’ Pig is loaded with smoked pork loin, bacon and ham, topped with red onion, melted cheddar cheese, crisp pickles and a tangy Blue Ribbon BBQ sauce, all toasted to perfection. The Birthday Cake Donut holes feature a creamy filling with colorful birthday confetti and a cinnamon sugar coating, served warm for a delectable finish to a filling meal.

“We are excited to celebrate summer and our 40th birthday with these new, innovative menu items,” says Chef Mike Gieseman, Director of Culinary and Innovation for REGO Restaurant Group, which owns Quiznos. “The Smilin’ Pig offers the great taste of a summer BBQ on a convenient, toasted sub, while the Birthday Cake Donut Holes are a delicious treat to celebrate this wonderful milestone and showcase Quiznos’ signature flair on well-loved flavors.”

In addition to the new menu items, Quiznos is continuing to run the Pay It Forward promotion in appreciation for all that the healthcare workers have done – and are still doing – to support this country through the pandemic. Consumers can purchase an 8” sub for $6.50, and the donations will be distributed to various healthcare organizations around the country each month.

Quiznos will be celebrating its 40th birthday with special offers and promotions throughout the month of August.