Quorn Foods USA Appoints Kevin Eiden to VP Foodservice

Quorn Foods USA, a leader in meatless protein solutions to both retail and foodservice, has appointed Kevin Eiden to Vice President Foodservice. Mr. Eiden is a foodservice leader with deep expertise in building high performing teams to deliver transformational growth across the industry. In his new role at Quorn Foods, Kevin will be responsible for long-term sales and profit growth, strategy, and innovation. In addition, Kevin will manage the existing foodservice sales network.

“We are very excited to have Kevin join our company to lead this channel.” states Judd Zusel, President of Quorn Foods USA. “Kevin’s industry experience and leadership roles will have an immediate positive impact as we continue to execute our US growth plans.

Prior to Quorn Foods, Mr. Eiden held senior positions with Ferrara Candy Company, Mondelez International and Kraft Foods where he led multiple teams to exponential growth in both revenue and margin.