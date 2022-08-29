Rachel's Kitchen Celebrates 16 Years of Business

Rachel’s Kitchen is celebrating Sweet 16. Yes, it was 16 years ago that our fresh, casual eatery opened the first location in the Las Vegas valley. Thanks to faithful fans and an amazing team we are honored to be starting our 16th year of serving our neighbors. Rachel’s Kitchen now offers wholesome and delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch and dinner in Las Vegas, Summerlin, Centennial Hills, Henderson, and Harry Reid International Airport.

Rachel’s Kitchen founder and CEO, Debbie Roxarzade, says, “We began our journey with one location in Summerlin south, and thanks to the support of our hungry neighbors we’ve grown to eight locations across the valley. What a rewarding journey this has been so far. I’m honored to have the encouragement of so many customers.”

Rachel’s Kitchen invites fans to visit their favorite location on September 1st and join us for our 16th birthday celebration. Stay healthy and strong Las Vegas. #VegasStrong #RachelsKitchen #HappyBirthdayRK.