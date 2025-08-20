IT’S A PARTY! Rachel’s Kitchen is excited to mark 19 YEARS in the Las Vegas valley, offering our wholesome food and delicious recipes! What an amazing journey it has been. From humble beginnings in south Summerlin our fans have supported our locally owned fresh, casual eatery as we grew our locations across the valley, and into Texas. We weathered the economic downturn, the slow rebound, a pandemic, and a new growth spurt. Together we’ve celebrated birthdays, get togethers, working lunches, and dinners on the go. We’ve been here for your smoothie cool downs, your catered events, and your breakfast, lunch, and dinner cravings. Now it’s time to light the candles for OUR CELEBRATION at our seven valley locations!

Labor Day weekend join us at your favorite Rachel’s Kitchen location and celebrate. It’s just our way of saying Thank You for the amazing 19 years of support. Founder Debbie Roxarzade says, “We are so excited to mark this birthday. In 2006 we launched our original recipes in a tiny footprint in south Summerlin. Within a year our fans were lining up to order their favorites from our wholesome food recipes. It’s been an amazing journey ever since, and we have to say thank you to our Rachel’s Kitchen fans who keep coming back and spreading the word about their favorites for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.”