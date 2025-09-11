Rachel’s Kitchen, a fresh, casual eatery known for its wholesome, made-to-order food is proud to celebrate one year in the Dallas-Fort Worth area! Located in Frisco at the heart of The Star, home of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility, the Frisco location first opened its doors on September 21, 2024.

Now, one year later, Rachel’s Kitchen invites the community to join the anniversary celebration on September 19th and 20th. As a thank-you to the Frisco community, fans who sign up as Preferred Guests will receive an exclusive Buy One, Get One Free entrée offer during the two-day celebration.

Founded in Las Vegas, Nevada by entrepreneur Debbie Roxarzade in 2006, Rachel’s Kitchen has expanded from a single café in Las Vegas to eight thriving locations, including its first Texas eatery in Frisco. The restaurant continues to win over fans with a delicious menu offering everything from healthy salads, fresh juices, and smoothies, to satisfying pastas, sandwiches, wraps and hearty breakfast dishes. “We are so grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received in Frisco over the past year,” said Debbie Roxarzade, CEO and Founder of Rachel’s Kitchen. “Our mission has always been to bring people together over great food, and we’re excited to celebrate this milestone with this community that has embraced us.”

The first year in Frisco marks a key step in Rachel’s Kitchen’s national expansion plan to include more franchise locations in the metroplex. The brand remains committed to delivering quality food and creating welcoming spaces where families, friends, and professionals can gather. We hope to see you at our Frisco location located at 3620 The Star Blvd. #1200, Frisco, TX 75034.