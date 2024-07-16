Rachel’s Kitchen is celebrating the first half of 2024 with remarkable achievements and continued growth. The brand is thrilled to announce several key milestones that underscore the brand’s commitment to serving more communities great tasting food with a gourmet touch at affordable prices.

This year, Rachel’s Kitchen is proud to announce that its first out-of-state location in Frisco, Texas, is open. Located at 3620 Star Blvd. Ste. 1200, the new restaurant, which is set to open later this month, marks a significant step in the company’s expansion plans, bringing the signature Rachel’s Kitchen experience to a new community with a local franchisee at the helm. The Frisco location has been met with enthusiasm, and the leadership team’s efforts have ensured a smooth and successful development process. The brand is already eyeing further development in the Fort Worth and Dallas markets, with plans to build multiple locations across Texas through franchise opportunities, actively seeking potential franchise owners enthusiastic about introducing the brand to communities across the Lone Star State.

Building on the success in Frisco, Rachel’s Kitchen is excited to share that another new location is currently in development in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Details about the exact location will be announced soon, but this expansion continues the brand’s efforts to mirror the success in their home market of Las Vegas across the DFW.

Rachel’s Kitchen continues to be at the forefront of technological innovation in the restaurant industry. The company has begun rolling out a new AI-powered phone ordering system, which aims to streamline the ordering process and enhance customer convenience. Additionally, the continued use of a Servi robot in restaurants has improved operational efficiency and provided a unique dining experience for Rachel’s Kitchen guests.

The express location, featuring a convenient drive-through, has seen tremendous success. This format caters to the needs of busy customers seeking quick and quality meals that can be easily customized. Furthermore, Rachel’s Kitchen’s catering services remain a popular choice for events and gatherings, known for their reliability and high-quality offerings.

Rachel’s Kitchen’s dedication to franchisee support has been a key driver of its growth. The brand has seen continued success in attracting passionate franchisees who are committed to replicating the Rachel’s Kitchen experience in their own communities. With over 14 years of franchising experience, the brand can offer franchisees guidance on everything from restaurant setup and site selection to industry best practices and proprietary products.

As Rachel’s Kitchen looks ahead to the remainder of 2024, the brand is dedicated to delivering exceptional food and service to its customers. With exciting developments on the horizon, Rachel’s Kitchen is poised for continued success and growth in 2024 and beyond.

“We’re incredibly proud of the momentum Rachel’s Kitchen has gained so far in 2024,” said Debbie Roxarzade, Founder and CEO of Rachel’s Kitchen. “Our commitment to creating an inviting atmosphere and delivering high-quality, wholesome food has resonated with our diners in Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to bring that same experience to new communities in Texas. By focusing on staying up-to-date on the latest innovative technology and highest quality franchisee support, we anticipate more exciting success to come, and we look forward to what the rest of 2024 holds for our growing family at Rachel’s Kitchen.”