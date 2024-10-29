Rachel’s Kitchen – the Las Vegas-based, fresh casual eatery known for its wholesome food and delicious recipes – has officially opened its first Texas location in Frisco. Situated at 3620 The Star Blvd. #1200, within the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters complex, the new franchise marks a pivotal step in the brand’s continued expansion efforts.

“We are excited to officially become part of the Frisco community,” said Debbie Roxarzade, CEO and Founder of Rachel’s Kitchen. “We see incredible potential for Rachel’s Kitchen in Texas, where residents value fresh, high-quality food with a personal touch. This opening is just the beginning of what we hope will be a thriving presence across the state.”

Founded in 2006, Rachel’s Kitchen has grown from a cozy Las Vegas café into a beloved regional chain with nine locations. The brand has developed a strong following through its approachable, made-to-order menu that offers something for everyone—whether you’re seeking a nutritious bite or a comforting treat. The menu includes offerings such as sandwiches, fresh juices, salads, and breakfast classics.

With plans to expand further throughout Dallas and Fort Worth, Rachel’s Kitchen aims to build on the positive reception of the Frisco location. Rachel’s Kitchen is committed to not just delivering great food but also fostering meaningful connections with the local community.

“We envision Rachel’s Kitchen becoming a staple in the Texas dining scene,” added Roxarzade. “Our focus is on creating welcoming spaces where families, friends, and professionals can gather, and we’re excited to build lasting relationships with new customers in this market.”

The Frisco location signals Rachel’s Kitchen’s ambition to introduce more franchises across Texas. As the brand continues its measured growth strategy, potential franchisees and partners are encouraged to explore opportunities with Rachel’s Kitchen to further strengthen its footprint.