Rachel's Kitchen to Open Eighth Location

Rachel’s Kitchen announced the opening of a new location, set for Tuesday, July 27th, 2021. After a year-long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic the locally owned and operated chain is offering faithful fans an eighth destination to enjoy their favorite delicious recipes. The newest home for the fresh, casual eatery is in Town Square Las Vegas on the west side of the children’s park. The new location is a franchise owned by Terry Bishop, a longtime Las Vegan with deep roots in the local food industry.

It’s been a long time coming for Rachel’s Kitchen founder, Debbie Roxarzade, and her team. “We are so excited to see our Town Square addition to the Rachel’s Kitchen family. This southwest valley location is the perfect fit for locals and visitors, and we’re looking forward to providing our wholesome food and delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Guests can enjoy dining indoors or in shaded outdoor seating facing the Town Square park.”

The grand opening is scheduled for July 27 at noon, Town Square, 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South.