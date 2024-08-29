Rachel’s Kitchen will celebrate its 18th anniversary. To commemorate nearly two decades of success, the restaurant will host a special celebration on September 3 featuring giveaways and a trivia challenge. The anniversary event will be held at all the Rachel’s Kitchen restaurants in Las Vegas and Henderson.

“Celebrating 18 years is such a meaningful milestone for us, and we’re incredibly grateful for the support of our Las Vegas community,” said Debbie Roxarzade, Founder of Rachel’s Kitchen. “September 3rd will be a special day to reflect on our journey and share our gratitude with the customers who have made this possible.”

Since opening its doors 18 years ago, Rachel’s Kitchen has grown from a single, quaint café to nine locations. With a passionate following, the restaurant has sustained popularity through its timeless menu and variety of options. The menu, crafted by Debbie from her years of culinary experience in Los Angeles, features fresh made-to-order items, including sandwiches, juices, salads, and breakfast dishes. Earning multiple “Best of Las Vegas” awards for its outstanding service, innovative dishes, and drinks. The restaurant’s wholesome menu has become a staple for business people and families alike, offering a fresh and flavorful dining experience.

As Rachel’s Kitchen reflects on its success in Las Vegas, the restaurant is also looking ahead with excitement to its upcoming Frisco, Texas grand opening later this month. The expansion represents a continuation of the restaurant’s mission to bring the same high-quality dining experience that Las Vegas loves to new audiences.