Radar Announces Availability of Radar Maps Platform

Radar, recognized as the industry leader in geofencing, proudly unveils Radar Maps Platform. The platform includes beautiful vector base maps and a robust suite of enterprise-grade geocoding, search, and routing APIs.

Paired with Radar's Geofencing Platform, the company now offers a holistic location infrastructure for any product or service, making it the only platform to deliver both full-stack geofencing and mapping functionalities.

The Rise of Affordable, Open Mapping Solutions

While developers and enterprises have historically had many options for mapping and geocoding, incumbent solutions have become increasingly expensive and restrictive over time.

The market is demanding affordable, open alternatives, paving the way for projects like OpenStreetMap, MapLibre, and Overture Maps Foundation. Radar stands at the forefront of this movement, proudly sponsoring and building on several of these projects alongside leading tech companies like Meta, AWS, and Microsoft.

Features of Radar Maps Platform

Radar's comprehensive platform boasts:

Geocoding APIs: Forward geocoding, reverse geocoding, and IP geocoding.

Search APIs: Address autocomplete, address validation, and places search.

Routing APIs: Distance, matrix, turn-by-turn directions, route matching, and route optimization.

Stunning vector base maps in classic, dark, and light themes.

Easy integration with Radar JavaScript SDK v4.

99.99%+ uptime, 100% address coverage in the US, and 99% accuracy in the US, with more international coverage slated for 2024.

A redesigned developer dashboard.

Compared to the most popular incumbents, Radar Maps Platform offers a substantially more affordable solution. Radar's pricing starts at just $0.50 per 1K map loads and geocoding API calls, up to 90% less expensive than the most popular alternative.

In a year when many companies are cutting costs or consolidating vendors, cutting costs on mapping services empowers businesses to explore other location-based services like geofencing.

Brands such as Bojangles and Famous Footwear have already switched to Radar Maps Platform for store locators and address autocomplete.

Radar is the only truly all-in-one, enterprise-ready location platform, powering location-based experiences across the customer journey. Companies are encouraged to be a part of this revolutionary change by switching to Radar Maps Platform.