The Original Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop (Rainbow Cone), Chicago’s favorite ice cream since 1926, is carving a legacy and making its menu even sweeter with the addition of four new sliced creations for the first time since its founding. In addition to its world-famous five-flavor ice cream cone, fans will be able to enjoy slices of Orange Dream, Chocolate Obsession, Minty City and Cosmic Birthday starting May 8.

Developed, sampled and refined by Rainbow Cone’s seasoned culinary director, Tony Scheri, each new flavor adds a delightful twist to classic favorites served on a cake or waffle cone. The Orange Dream offers a sweet blend of orange sherbet and vanilla, while the Chocolate Obsession satisfies the cravings of chocolate lovers with double the chocolate bliss. Minty City pays homage to the brand’s roots with a fresh mint chocolate chip flavor, and the Cosmic Birthday is a smile-sparking stack of colorful Superman and birthday cake ice cream slices.

“We’re not just adding to our menu, we’re crafting a new chapter in Rainbow Cone’s storied history,” says Joe Buonavolanto III, Executive Vice President of The Buona Companies, the parent company of Rainbow Cone. “As we rapidly introduce the brand to new markets, we’re blending innovation with tradition. Our new sliced creations build upon the legacy of our iconic five-flavor ice cream cone, and we’re eager to share them with our newest fans as well as those who have enjoyed Rainbow Cone for generations.”

Rainbow Cone is a part of The Buona Companies alongside another Chicagoland staple, Buona, the largest family-owned Italian Beef restaurant group and beef producer in the country. Both brands are passionate about supporting the communities their locations serve through charitable giveback efforts and fundraising nights.

With upcoming openings in Florida, Texas, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and California, Rainbow Cone offers entrepreneurs a chance to establish their own legacy through low start-up and prime costs, and an above-average return on investment. Ideal franchisees should have relevant restaurant or business ownership experience, share a passion for quality food and service and be actively involved in the communities in which they are looking to develop in.