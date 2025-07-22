Summertime signals a century of sweet nostalgia for the 100-Year Old Rainbow Cone. Generations have enjoyed The Original Rainbow Cone’s unique blend of five amazing flavors that create an even more amazing flavor blend/ This year, the brand is shaking things up by introducing three new limited-time treats. Starting July 14, guests can enjoy the Upside Down Pineapple Cake Super Sundae, Orange Creamsicle Shake, and Strawberry Banana Shake, available at select locations.

● Upside Down Pineapple Cake Super Sundae: Like the classic Pineapple Upside Down cake but in a sundae form, made with vanilla ice cream, crushed pineapple, caramel, cinnamon sugar donuts, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. (Only available at locations with donuts.)

● Orange Creamsicle Shake: This creamy blend of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream captures the dreamy, rich taste of a classic creamsicle.

● Strawberry Banana Shake: A classic blend of vanilla ice cream, strawberries, and bananas, creating a refreshingly fruity shake.

“Each of these new treats is inspired by classic desserts and crafted with careful attention to tradition and nostalgic flavors,” said Tony Scheri, Rainbow Cone’s Director of Culinary. “They celebrate the past and present in a way that feels true to who we are as a brand, like the Orange Creamsicle Shake, which features the same refreshing orange sherbet that sits on top of our iconic Rainbow Cone. Fun fact: it was originally placed there as a palate cleanser to balance the rich layers below.”