Raising Cane’s and Post Malone Expand Partnership with Collector’s Cups

Hot on the heels of GRAMMY Award-nominated and 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone’s unveiling of his personally-designed Raising Cane’s Restaurant in Utah, he and Todd Graves, founder of one of the nation’s fastest-growing Restaurant chains Raising Cane’s, are bringing their partnership to Caniacs across the country. Available beginning today and designed to be collected in a set of four, Customers can get their hands on a series of limited-edition Post Malone x Raising Cane’s collector’s cups when they “Post Up” their combo. Each cup will be available for purchase for a two-week period on a rolling basis, providing eager Caniacs the chance to boast their entire collection of all four by mid-August.

Post, a longtime fan of Raising Cane’s and personal friend of Graves, designed the set of 32 oz. cups for the launch of his Midvale, Utah, Cane’s Restaurant. Drawing inspiration from his tattoos to his iconic on-stage moments, each cup reflects Post’s signature flair in this first-of-its kind brand collaboration. The signature cups, previously available only at Post’s Midvale Restaurant, were met with overwhelming demand from eager fans near and far, inspiring the brand to spread the Posty love and launch the cups nationally for a limited time. Now, Caniacs across the country can join in on the fun when they “Post Up” their combo meals for an additional $1.39 – in turn securing a craveable combo of hand-battered, cooked-to-order Chicken Fingers and piece of Post history.

“Collaborating with Todd and being part of the Raising Cane’s brand with our collab Restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience,” adds Post. “I can’t wait for fans across the country to ‘Post Up’ their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection.”

“When Post began speaking to me about his vision for this collaboration, I knew the Restaurant would be incredibly special – not only because of the unique look and feel, but also because I knew it would be next-level in the Restaurant industry,” says Graves. “Following the excitement of the Restaurant opening and incredible demand for the cups, we wanted to continue that same momentum and Post-inspired energy by making these cups available to every Caniac and Post Malone fan in America.”

The four cup designs were produced in limited quantities and are meant to be collected as a set. Cups will be available one at a time – each for a two-week period – following the below launch dates. Each cup has a QR code on the back for a chance to win Post Malone signed merch, concert tickets, trips, and much more.

Cup release dates:

Cup 1 – Wednesday, June 21

Cup 2 – Thursday, July 6

Cup 3 – Wednesday July 19

Cup 4 – Wednesday, August 2

Caniacs can sip their hand-squeezed lemonade, fresh-brewed iced tea or drink of choice from a Post Malone cup at participating Restaurants across the country by placing an order in dine-in, drive-thru, carryout or online.