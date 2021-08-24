Raising Cane's Celebrates 25th Anniversary with $25 Million in Community Support

It’s been 25 years since Todd Graves opened his very first Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Since 1996, Cane’s has grown to nearly 600 Restaurants, served 2.5 billion Box Combos and provided $100 million in Community support, and now, Graves is committed to giving back more than ever.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Graves will formally announce that Raising Cane’s will support nonprofits, organizations, schools and more, committing $25 million in Communities it serves from coast-to-coast over the next 12 months of Cane’s birthday year. The pledge is part of the brand’s 25th birthday celebration to show the company’s appreciation for “Caniacs” across the country.

“From the early days of Cane’s, I’ve been grateful for our hardworking Crew, our loyal Customers and Communities that have supported my dream,” Graves says. “Getting involved at the local level, especially here in our home state, has been a huge part of who we are. What better way to celebrate 25 years of business than to give back $25 million to the Communities we serve.”

Since 1996, Graves has grown Raising Cane’s from “The Mothership” – an old building he renovated in Baton Rouge – to a brand with nearly 600 restaurants and countless “Caniacs” from Los Angeles to Boston (and soon to be New York City). Along the way, Raising Cane’s and its 38,000 Crewmembers have never lost sight of one of Graves’ primary pillars – to be actively involved in the Community.

Over its first 25 years, Raising Cane’s has donated more than $100 million to various organizations that support the brand’s “6 Areas of Focus:” Education, Feeding the Hungry, Pet Welfare, Active Lifestyles, Business Development & Entrepreneurship and Everything Else! For example, among countless other initiatives, Raising Cane’s annual holiday fundraiser has sold more than 300,000 Plush Puppies – modeled after Cane’s’ faithful canine mascot – generating nearly $1 million in donations to local pet welfare organizations. Community organizations can submit a request at www.CanesAndCommunity.com.