Twenty-eight years of golden Chicken Fingers calls for a celebration fit for a Cane. A golden birthday is a momentous occasion when someone’s date of birth aligns with the age they’re turning – an occurrence so rare that instead of celebrating the day, Raising Cane’s is celebrating all year. Today, August 28, Raising Cane’s is celebrating its 28th birthday with 828 golden prizes and the opening of its 828th restaurant in Boston to kick off a year of golden moments beginning with a pledge to give back $28M to local communities throughout the coming year.

“The real American dream is doing good things for people – it’s not about what you make, it’s about what you give back. I’ve been so blessed to do that over the past 28 years as we’ve given back more than $140M to local communities and plan to give back another $28M this year alone,” said Graves. “I believe I was put on this earth to make Chicken Fingers and help people by instilling values in them that follow them long after their time at Cane’s, and we’ve done that with more than one million people over the last 28 years. They carry those values with them throughout their lives, and it all started here at Cane’s.”

To help celebrate in Boston, “Big Papi” David Ortiz, Jrue Holiday, and JVKE – all of whom have “gold” in common between MLB Championship trophies, NBA Championship trophies, Olympic medals, and a hit single called “golden hour” – were on-site to open the milestone Restaurant in golden style. Stading at two feet tall and more than three feet wide, inside the Restaurant was a golden birthday cake replica of Cane III, created by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro.

“Twenty-eight years ago, I had a dream to open one Restaurant in my hometown of Baton Rouge and I never could have envisioned us being here today on 8/28 opening our 828th Restaurant, which is a serendipitous occasion in and of itself. I walked into this golden Restaurant and got choked up seeing our Crew because it’s the same great people who work here today that worked here 28 years ago and our values haven’t changed,” said Graves. “Boston is very special to me and we wanted to do something fun to celebrate not only our golden birthday, but the people who make this city so great, and who better to help open the doors than Boston legends “Big Papi” David Ortiz and Jrue Holiday, and JVKE, whose song ‘Golden Hour’ is perfect for today.”

The Restaurant, which utilized more than 10,000 square feet of gold chrome automotive vinyl to bring the golden dream to life, is located at 101 Arch St Suite 105 in downtown Boston and consists of a completely gold exterior and interior including golden walls, disco balls, seating, counters, floors, a gold cabinet housing exclusive merch, and more, proving all that glitters really is gold. To ensure the perfect golden consistency throughout, Cane’s employed multiple color consultants to color match the various materials used, which include automotive vinyl wrap, imitation gold leaf, powder coating, and paint. The golden glow is signature to Cane’s and the city of Boston, which knows a thing or two about gold hardware between Olympians and national championship titles.

“Gold is what we do here in Boston and we’re so appreciative that Todd chose Boston to open this new location. Boston is a great city and our fans are the best of the best,” said Ortiz. “Raising Cane’s has been getting it done for 28 years and Todd has created a dynasty with this brand. The reason why people keep coming back to Cane’s is because of tradition – they keep getting it done and opening more and more Restaurants to continue serving the best chicken I’ve ever had.”

More than 300 Bostonians and fans gathered at Raising Cane’s golden Restaurant to help Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves open the doors to this one-of-a-kind marvel, which just so happens to be Cane’s 828th Restaurant. Graves hosted the celebration alongside Boston favorites three-time World Series champion and Red Sox Hall of Famer “Big Papi” David Ortiz, and Olympic gold medalist and two-time NBA champion Jrue Holiday.

“It’s insane to be here today because the last year has felt like such a whirlwind. I was so honored to play for Team USA in Paris and proud that we brought home the gold,” said Holiday. “So, Todd bringing more gold to this city is the perfect fit – go Celtics!”

“This is truly a full circle moment for me. My biggest song is called ‘golden hour’ and its surreal being here today to perform it at this golden Restaurant,” said JVKE. “I feel like I’ve really hit my stride with my music and have a new single called ‘her’ coming out on Friday, which I’m really excited about. Seeing the support from everyone has been great and I’m just honored to be here today.”

Award-winning singer-songwriter JVKE, with a highly-anticipated new single “her” that launches Friday, kicked things off after the ribbon cutting by playing his hit single “golden hour” as a nod to the golden Restaurant.

“We just got a Cane’s in Rhode Island and my brother and I go there all the time. It’s actually a huge part of my recording ritual,” said JVKE. “I’ll create for a while, then when I know I’m tapped out we’ll drive over Cane’s, talk about the song and then go right back to the studio and get to work.”

Graves cut the ribbon amidst a flurry of golden confetti and cheers and clapping from fans, who were in line to hopefully be one of 28 lucky winners of Free Cane’s for a Year. For those not in Boston, fear not! Cane’s across the country are partaking in the celebration and lucky fans can get their hands on one of 828 giveaways – worth more than $100K – available through www.RaisingCanesBirthday.com including:

A golden ticket to Baton Rouge to meet Graves and tour Raising Cane’s first Restaurant “The Mothership”

Gold bars, coins and nuggets ranging from one to 10 ounces (yes, real gold!)

Golden necklaces

Golden Vans shoes

And more!

To continue the celebration of turning 28 years (g)old, Cane’s is entering its ~golden era~ with a jam-packed year of surprises, prizes, and giving back $28M to local communities, building on its nearly $140M given back over the past 28 years. Additional “golden year” celebrations across the country will include celeb appearances, limited edition golden Cane plush puppies, giveaways, surprise performances and more.