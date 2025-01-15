Raising Cane’s stands in solidarity with its home state of Louisiana and The Greater New Orleans Foundation (GNOF) to assist in the aftermath of tragedy from the attack on Bourbon Street over New Year’s. Aiming to make a difference one Chicken Finger at a time, Raising Cane’s is donating $250,000 in net proceeds from its 20 New Orleans-area locations beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 19.

To support Raising Cane’s donation efforts, Customers are encouraged to visit participating Raising Cane’s Restaurants in the greater New Orleans area at any time during regular business hours for the duration of fundraiser window. The donation will be automatically applied to all orders and Customers do not need to mention the donation.

“In the face of tragedy and heartbreak, our Community is proving it’s stronger than ever as we come together to raise money to help the families of the victims and survivors begin healing from this senseless act of violence that impacted so many,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “Community is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re honored to join together with the Greater New Orleans Foundation to provide resources and support to those impacted.”

Since opening in New Orleans in 2003, Raising Cane’s has donated more than $8M across 1,000+ organizations and is continually adding to this number with the $250,000 donation to GNOSF on top of millions donated by Graves personally.

The Greater New Orleans Foundation is a philanthropic institution dedicated to driving positive impact through philanthropy, leadership, and action in the Greater New Orleans Region. To assist the families of those whose lives were taken and those seriously injured or impacted by the tragedy on New Year’s, the Greater New Orleans Foundation started the New Orleans New Year’s Day Tragedy Fund. Supported by donations, the Fund serves as a resource to provide assistance to the families of those whose lives were taken and those seriously injured or impacted by the tragedy.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 19

WHERE: Greater New Orleans area Raising Cane’s locations