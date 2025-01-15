Raising Cane’s is turning its craveable Chicken Fingers into a force for good. This Wednesday, January 15 to Sunday, January 19, the Restaurant brand is donating $250,000 in net proceeds from its 70+ Southern California Restaurants to the American Red Cross to support people affected by the 2025 California wildfires.

As thousands of locals are struggling amid the wildfires with high winds continuing to threaten the area, funds will be used to support those displaced by providing emergency shelters, food, emotional support, and other critical services to those in need. Anyone who needs a safe place to stay can find shelters on http://www.redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

“It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation unfolding as the California wildfires continue spreading across the greater Los Angeles area and knowing the work is far from over, especially as those impacted begin healing and adjusting to their new normal. Thousands have lost their homes and even more have been displaced, and we want to make sure we’re doing all we can to support evacuees and first responders as they continue battling the fires day in and day out,” said Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves. “We’re incredibly thankful for the bravery and selflessness of the first responders and are continually finding ways to support those displaced and impacted by the fires through this donation to the Red Cross as well as food donations across shelters, fire stations, base camps, and more.”

To support Raising Cane’s donation efforts, Customers are encouraged to visit any Raising Cane’s in Southern California from Wednesday, January 15 to Sunday, January 19 during regular operational business hours. The donation will be automatically applied to all orders and Customers do not need to mention the fundraiser.

When: All day Wednesday, January 15 to Sunday, January 19

Where: All Raising Cane’s Restaurants across Southern California

In addition to the $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross, Raising Cane’s has provided thousands of meals to first responders and evacuees and plans to continue providing meals to those in need through donations to shelters, fire departments, base camps, resource centers, and more.

Giving back is at the heart of everything Raising Cane’s stands for. From supporting the local communities its Restaurants are in to partnering with national organizations, Cane’s is dedicated to making a difference. This donation to the American Red Cross is just one example of how Cane’s strives to make an impact. Cane’s believes that helping others is just as important as serving up craveable Chicken Fingers.