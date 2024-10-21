Raising Cane’s recently debuted two new merch lines for customers who want to rep the brand, including collegiate and Western-themed lines.

VARSITY COLLECTION

Get a taste of style as bold as a Box Combo. With eye-catching monogramming, elegant cursive details, and rich textures, each piece serves up classic colors with a modern edge—perfect for those who like their fashion as fresh as their chicken. This collection launched exclusively on RaisingCanesGear.com on August 22, and includes hats, hoodies, t-shirts, socks, varsity jackets, and more, ranging from around $8 up to $62.99.

WESTERN BALLAD COLLECTION

Denim jackets, sweatshirts, hats, bandanas, blankets, belts, keychains, pins, and more make up Raising Cane’s new Western Ballad line. Some best-sellers include the Cowboy Skull Hooded Sweatshirt, Long Live Raising Cane’s Pin Set, Desert Rider Tee, and Raising Cane’s belt buckle. Pricing ranges from $10 to $80.

Launched on September 9 exclusively on RaisingCanesGear.com, this line ropes in rich, earthy tones and soft pastels, blending rugged workwear with chic cowboy accessories. Bringing a dash of romance and a hint of adventure to everyday style, it’s perfect for those ready to ride off into the fashion sunset.

BRÜMATE

As part of an on-going partnership with BrüMate, Raising Cane’s launched four all-new branded leak-proof tumblers exclusively available online at RaisingCanesGear.com and in our Times Square Flagship restaurant in New York.

The four new tumblers include:

• Cane’s Icons Era Tumbler 30 oz (black)

• Cool Cane Era Tumbler 40 oz (red)

• Cane’s Icons Era Tumbler 40 oz (black)

• Cool Cane Era Tumbler 30 oz (red)