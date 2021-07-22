Raising Cane's to Offer One Free Chicken Finger to Customers on National Chicken Finger Day

Raising Cane’s – the founder of National Chicken Finger Day – is giving away one free chicken finger to customers who order an adult Combo Meal via the Cane’s mobile app on Tuesday, July 27.

Founded on the premise of “making the highest quality chicken finger meals anywhere,” Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE are just that … the best. The restaurant’s sole focus of preparing and serving high-quality chicken finger meals creates a level of quality unmatched in the industry. So, it should come as no surprise that Raising Cane’s created National Chicken Finger Day in honor of its 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order.

“At Raising Cane’s, we have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – and we created National Chicken Finger Day to celebrate our passion,” says Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re excited to celebrate our delicious chicken fingers with Caniacs across the country on July 27. It’s simple for our customers – all they have to do is order a Combo Meal through our mobile app, and they’ll get a free chicken finger!”