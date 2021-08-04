Raising Cane's Offers Several New Educational Benefits to Employees

Raising Cane’s is once again raising the bar for employers that strive to create great careers, not just jobs.

Already renowned as a “Best Place to Work” in communities across the nation, Raising Cane’s is frequently recognized for its fun, fast-paced environment, cool, comfortable uniforms, competitive pay and guaranteed flexible schedules. On a national level, Raising Cane’s was one of only four companies in the hospitality industry ranking among Glassdoor’s 2021 “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.”

And now, Raising Cane’s is upping the ante by offering several new educational benefits to its hourly and managerial Crewmembers effective immediately, with no waiting periods:

Access to tuition discounts at a broad network of accredited schools, offered through Workforce Edge, an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the tuition reimbursement process and gives Crewmembers more control over their learning and development. Participating schools include SMU, Tulane, Howard University, Strayer University, Capella, Culinary Institutes and many more.

Opportunity with LSU Online to earn an online degree or certificate where Raising Cane’s got its start.

Reimbursed class costs to complete high school diploma, offered through Penn Foster.

College-level courses in numerous study areas through Sophia.

No out-of-pocket tuition costs for classes offered by Strayer or Capella.

Up to $5,250 per year in tuition reimbursement for full-time Restaurant managers, Restaurant support office Crewmembers and Business Unit Crewmembers to use anytime throughout the year.

Crewmembers may use tuition reimbursement for any program of study and any degree type.

Family tuition discounts are available as well.

“When we announced our ‘NO CREW LEFT BEHIND’ mantra during the pandemic, I said that because of our Crew’s hard work, we’d emerge from the crisis stronger than ever, and that is certainly the truth,” says Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran. “Our success is driving record growth, which is why we’re recruiting thousands of new Crewmembers nationwide. But even more important, we want to continue providing the very best benefits possible in order to reward, support and retain our existing Crewmembers. We believe these new educational benefits will set a higher standard in the hospitality industry, doubling down on the commitments we have already made to the people who make Raising Cane’s so special.”

Throughout the pandemic, Raising Cane’s kept all but a handful of its 500 restaurants open nationwide. Only those without drive-thrus temporarily closed. And to show its appreciation for its Crew’s extraordinary work and sacrifice during the pandemic, Raising Cane’s distributed $5 million in “thank you” bonuses to its Crewmembers systemwide last May. In addition, Kumaran and Founder & Co-CEO Todd Graves took no salary as part of their commitment to not furlough a single Crewmember.

Raising Cane’s will be hiring more than 10,000 new Crewmembers – including more than 1,000 Restaurant managers – in 2021.