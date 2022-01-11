Raising Cane's Opens 600th Location

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers celebrates the opening of the company’s 600th location. This major milestone will kick off an unprecedented year of growth for Cane’s – the Fastest Growing Chicken Chain in the country.

The opening will take place in Corona, California – the Company’s second location in Corona – and is the start of an aggressive year of growth for the company. Over the next 12 months, Cane’s plans to open 100 new locations across 10 new markets. To accomplish this growth, Cane’s will add over 15,000 new jobs in 2022.

“We are thrilled to kick off this year with our 600th opening in beautiful Corona, California,” says AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO. “Our plans for growth this year are massive, as we open over 100 new locations in 10 new markets across the country. We are so excited for the challenge that lies ahead over the next 12 months, and all the endless opportunities it will bring for our Crewmembers.”

Canes’ 600th restaurant will be located at 840 North Main St. in Corona, California and will be open for business from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The Restaurant is one of nearly 40 in the greater Los Angeles area, with plans to open over 20 more in the coming months.

To achieve the massive growth Cane’s has planned for 2022, the company will be creating over 15,000 new jobs. Raising Cane’s was one of just three restaurant brands named to Forbes’ “Best Employers For New Grads” Top 100 list, and the company’s “fast-paced, fun culture and growth opportunities” earned it a spot on Glassdoor’s coveted “100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.” list in 2021.