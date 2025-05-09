Out of more than one million Raising Cane’s Caniac Club members, one lucky fan received the trip of a lifetime. Rebecca Hayes, a loyal Cane’s fan since 2017, was selected as the winner of Raising Cane’s “Golden Birthday” grand prize – an exclusive three-day adventure to Baton Rouge in honor of the brand’s 28th birthday and the opening of its 828th location in Boston last year on 8/28.

Raising Cane’s flew Hayes and her husband Todd to Baton Rouge – the birthplace of the iconic Chicken Finger brand – for an immersive experience dubbed “The Mothership Trip.” Raising Cane’s flew Hayes and her husband Todd to Baton Rouge – the birthplace of the iconic Chicken Finger brand – for an immersive experience dubbed “The Mothership Trip.” From exploring Louisiana landmarks to a private visit to the first-ever Raising Cane’s Restaurant and a surprise visit from owner and founder Todd Graves, the itinerary showcased the brand’s roots and gave a superfan a firsthand look at Southern hospitality.

Hayes’ legendary itinerary included:

Old State Capitol

A striking example of Gothic Revival architecture, this “castle on the river” once served as the seat of Louisiana’s government and now operates as a museum of political history.

New State Capitol

Completed in 1932, this Art Deco tower is the tallest capitol building in the United States and houses the Louisiana State Legislature.

Old Governor’s Mansion

Built in 1930 under Governor Huey P. Long, the mansion resembles the White House and is open to visitors as a historic site.

LSU Campus Tour

No visit to Baton Rouge would have been complete without walking the campus that has produced legendary athletes, coaches, entertainers, and entrepreneurs. Hayes visited Mike the Tiger, LSU’s live tiger mascot; Tiger Stadium (“Death Valley”); and walked through the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), home arena for LSU basketball.

Raising Cane’s Dog Park

As an avid dog fan, Hayes visited the dog-friendly Community space opened by Raising Cane’s in 2008, showcasing its commitment to pet-friendly initiatives and honoring its yellow labrador namesake, Cane.

Raising Cane’s River Center

Built in 1977 and later sponsored by Raising Cane’s in 2016, the River Center is a major entertainment complex hosting concerts, conventions, and cultural events. Recent headliners have included Kane Brown, Cirque du Soleil, and Monster Jam. Raising Cane’s became a sponsor to strengthen its Community ties and support local arts and entertainment in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge Support Office (BRSO)

The Raising Cane’s Baton Rouge Support Office, affectionately known as the BRSO, serves as a hub for Raising Cane’s operations, culture, and leadership. Located in the heart of the city where the brand was founded, the BRSO is one of several offices Cane’s has across the country. Visiting the BRSO gave Hayes a behind-the-scenes look at some of the people and passion driving Cane’s forward.

Cane’s 1 – “The Mothership”

Hayes visited where it all began on August 28, 1996, when Graves opened the first Raising Cane’s across from LSU’s North Gates.

The Apartment

Eat, sleep and dream Raising Cane’s – no we’re not talking about super fans, this is what Graves did as he was getting his Restaurant off the ground all those years ago. To be the most present owner he could be, he rented an apartment behind the Restaurant that he still owns today. The property serves as a reminder of his dedication to achieving his dream and serving Customers, Community and Crew with the same passion he still does today.

Hayes’ whirlwind trip was capped by a SURPRISE visit with none other than Graves and his beloved four-legged friend and Raising Cane’s mascot Cane III. The dynamic duo surprised Hayes and her husband while visiting “The Mothership” to thank them in-person for being a loyal Cane’s fan and officially welcome her to city that started it all.

“It was great hosting Rebecca and Toddher husband Todd here in Baton Rouge to experience all the things that make this city great and show them the history of Cane’s. They have a beautiful story and have loved Cane’s for many years, so it was great being able to surprise them and meet them in-person,” said Graves. “Our ‘Golden Birthday’ is a special milestone for me and being able to celebrate it with people like Rebecca and Todd makes it even more memorable.”

Hayes’ love for Raising Cane’s began in 2017 when one of her employees walked into work with a meal from Cane’s – the mouthwatering smell immediately caught her attention, and after just one bite, she was hooked. She quickly became a loyal fan, drawn in by the irresistible combination of Chicken Fingers, Cane’s Sauce, and buttery toast. Over the years, Cane’s became a family favorite, with their kids loving the signature Cane’s Sauce so much that Rebecca would buy extra cups for them.

When she won the trip to Baton Rouge, Hayes had no expectations – after a challenging year and a half, she and her husband were simply grateful for the chance to take their first getaway in a long time. As dog lovers with four pups of their own, Hayes’ only request was to meet Cane III, the brand’s beloved mascot. The experience exceeded all their hopes, with warm, welcoming people and surprise tours of Baton Rouge landmarks, including the old and new state capitols – a treat even for self-described “non-history people.” On top of it all, this year marked the 20th anniversary of Hayes’ own business, making the trip feel like an even more meaningful celebration. As she reflected on the journey, Hayes shared that the Louisiana state song, “You Are My Sunshine,” holds a special place in her heart, as it’s the song she used to sing to her son Hunter as a baby, making this trip about much more than just visiting Cane’s; it became a joyful, memorable chapter in her family’s story.

“This has been such an exciting experience and truly the most wonderful surprise to meet Todd and Cane III in person,” said Hayes. “It was amazing hearing about the incredible history behind the Raising Cane’s story. From Todd’s work as a sockeye salmon fisherman and boilermaker to the countless hours he put in to build ‘The Mothership’ with his own two hands, being here on this trip made us appreciate our favorite Restaurant even more.”

On August 28, Graves opened the doors to a one-of-a-kind golden Restaurant, which just so happened to be Cane’s 828thRestaurant. The Restaurant, which has a completely gold interior, is located at 101 Arch St Suite 105 in downtown Boston and consists of golden walls, seating, counters, floors and more, proving all that glitters really is gold.

The “Golden Birthday” celebration was inspired by a rare numerical alignment when Raising Cane’s turned 28 years old and simultaneously opened its 828th Restaurant on August 28 (8/28). Known for doing things big, the brand marked this milestone with a nationwide giveaway for its Caniac® Club loyalty members. Out of more than one million entries, Hayes was randomly selected for the ultimate Cane’s fan experience: a three-day, all-expenses-paid journey to Baton Rouge – the city where it all began. The trip not only celebrates her win, but also honors the entrepreneurial roots, loyal fanbase, and Community culture that have fueled Raising Cane’s growth since 1996.

To continue the celebration of turning 28 years (g)old, Cane’s entered its ~golden era~ with a jam-packed year of surprises, prizes, and giving back $28M+ to local communities, building on its nearly $140M given back over the past 28 years. Additional “golden year” celebrations across the country have included celeb appearances, limited edition golden Cane plush puppies, giveaways, surprise performances and more.

Hungry for success and Cane’s Sauce, Graves opened the first Raising Cane’s in Baton Rouge across from the North Gates at LSU on August 28, 1996. What began as a Chicken Finger dream slowly turned into a Chicken Finger empire with more than 900 locations across the country, but Graves’ journey wasn’t without its challenges. Two years prior to introducing the world to Raising Cane’s, Graves presented a business plan in college that received the lowest grade in the class: A Restaurant that only serves Chicken Fingers? No way! But Graves believed in his dream.

After being turned away by bank after bank, Graves set out to raise his own money in California as a boilermaker at an oil refinery, grinding through 90-hour weeks to make his dream a reality. When a fellow boilermaker told him he could make more money commercial fishing, Graves set out for Alaska and camped out on the tundra for a month before landing a job on a boat to fish for sockeye salmon, working 20-hour days in harsh conditions. Money in hand, Graves returned home and secured an SBA loan before rounding up some friends to help break ground on what would later be called “The Mothership.”

Originally planning to call the Restaurant “Sockeye’s” as a tribute to his time in Alaska, he instead took a friend’s advice and named it after his Labrador Retriever, Raising Cane, who frequented the construction site. Today, Cane III has carried on the rightful duty as namesake and mascot, frequently appearing in commercials with Graves and making waves on her own Instagram.