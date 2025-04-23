YEAHHH BOY! You know what time it is? According to Flavor Flav, it’s Cane’s O’ Clock! The legendary icon and pop culture mainstay is the star of Raising Cane’s newest nationwide campaign launching tomorrow, April 23, and Flavor’s here to tell Chicken Finger fans across the U.S. that when it comes to flavor and needing it fast, there’s only one brand that hits quick when hunger strikes. Flavor fans can catch the award-winning rapper on their TV screens as well as billboards, signage, and more at their local Cane’s Restaurant, but only a few Flavor fans will get their hands on a limited run of custom, one-of-a-kind cobranded Raising Cane’s x Flavor Flav clock necklaces signed by the legend himself.

To bring the vision to life, Raising Cane’s tapped Rock N Stonez – the same jeweler known for crafting Flav’s signature clock necklaces – to hand-bedazzle the clocks, which feature red rhinestones and a white clock face complete with the Raising Cane’s and Flavor Flav logos. Known for gifting his clocks to an array of notable celebs ranging from GRAMMY Award-winning artist Billie Eilish to Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Flavor’s clocks are rarely available to the public; but beginning at 10 a.m. CST tomorrow, April 23, fans have the chance to purchase the limited-edition clocks through RaisingCanesGear.com. Set those alarms and don’t be late – clocks are sold on a first come, first served basis and once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Both supporters of women’s sports, Flavor Flav and Cane’s are donating net proceeds from clock sales to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF), which was founded by Billie Jean King in 1974. A leader and champion of the entire women’s sports ecosystem, WSF has invested over $100M+ in impact through their research, advocacy, and community programming to empower girls and women to play, compete and lead – in sports and life – without barriers.

To officially kick things off, Flavor Flav clocked out as iconic rapper and clocked in as Raising Cane’s Crewmember earlier today in Vegas, where he served fans, built Box Combos and performed his hit song, “Every Where Man.” Joining him was the highly-decorated 18-time Paralympic gold medalist, 31-time Paralympic medalist overall, and four-time ESPY Award winner Jessica Long, who also serves as a Captain for WSF. To commemorate the WSF partnership and donation of net proceeds from the clock sales, Flavor gifted Long with one of the Raising Cane’s X Flavor Flav clocks.