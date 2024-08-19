Raising Cane’s, one of the nation’s fastest-growing restaurant brands, announced plans to expand the Dallas Restaurant Support Office (DRSO) in Plano, Texas. Founded in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s opened its DRSO in Plano in 2009, initially leasing 24,000 square feet of space in Plano’s Legacy business park and creating 53 jobs for the North Texas region.

Since then, the company has experienced rapid growth and now operates more than 800 Restaurants across more than 40 states and has expanded internationally. This latest corporate expansion in Plano marks another significant milestone in Raising Cane’s growth trajectory.

Raising Cane’s DRSO in Plano is currently located at 6800 Bishop Road and includes 120,000 square feet and approximately 480 crewmembers. Aiming to expand to more than 1,600 Restaurants and achieve $10 billion in sales by 2030, the company explored various options to grow its corporate footprint in North Texas. Ultimately, Raising Cane’s decided to remain and expand in Plano, reaffirming its commitment to the local community and its strategic goals for continued growth.

“The expansion into our new office represents the great success we’ve achieved over the past 16 years in Plano and is a nod at all the milestones to come as we continue expanding our Crew and opening restaurants around the world,” said Raising Cane’s co-CEO and COO AJ Kumaran. “The City of Plano has been a great partner for us throughout the years and we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership and support of the community as we open the doors to our new DRSO next year.”

The latest expansion includes the purchase of a 400,000 square-foot office campus at 5320 Legacy Drive, which was originally part of Ross Perot’s Electronic Data Systems (EDS) campus. The campus will house the existing 480 crewmembers currently in Plano, with additional room to grow in years to come.

“The City of Plano is excited to collaborate with Raising Cane’s on this significant expansion and investment in our community,” said Mayor John B. Muns. “For the past 16 years, Raising Cane’s has been a vital part of Plano’s corporate landscape, greatly enhancing our local economy and creating hundreds of high-wage jobs for our citizens. The company’s commitment to community values is evident in their ongoing contributions and support across North Texas. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Raising Cane’s on their remarkable success and look forward to partnering with them in this exciting next phase of growth in Plano.”

The Company plans to remodel the campus over the next year with plans to move sometime in 2026.