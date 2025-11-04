Throughout the month of November, Raising Cane’s will open 11 new restaurants from coast to coast. From new markets like the great state of Idaho to fan-favorite hotspots like Sunset Boulevard, the Brand is on a mission to bring its Craveable Chicken Finger Meals to even more Communities nationwide.

“Chicken Finger fans across the country have plenty to be excited about this fall as Raising Cane’s opens 11 new restaurants throughout November, bringing its ONE LOVE – Craveable Chicken Finger Meals – to new communities, growing markets and iconic hotspots nationwide,” said a Raising Cane’s representative. “With major openings throughout 2025, Raising Cane’s continues to show its commitment to serving even more Communities across the country. These latest fall openings underscore the Brand’s bold growth plans to own and operate more than 1,600 Restaurants nationwide and become a Top 10 U.S. Restaurant Brand by the end of the decade.”

NEW RESTAURANT OPENINGS

November 4

675 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach, VA

6800 W. Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA

November 11

5435 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA

18575 Skipper Lane, Morgan Hill, CA

November 18

900 Northridge Mall, Salinas, CA 93906

15640 Roy Rogers Drive, Victorville, CA

5682 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville, UT

2712 N. Eagle Road, Meridian, ID

820 W. Randolph Street, Chicago, IL

3650 28th Street SE, Kentwood, MI

1833 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga, TN