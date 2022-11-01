Rally’s Opens in Byram, Mississippi

Rally’s, an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold and flavorful food at an exceptional value and its people-first attitude, has announced the opening of its first restaurant in Byram, Miss. Located at 5806 Terry Rd, the location opened on October 29 and will feature Rally’s menu of delicious, hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburgers like the Big Buford plus fresh-made hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes – alongside Rally’s famous seasoned fries, voted #1 Most Craveable Fries in America.

Rally’s newest location will be owned and operated by local entrepreneur and franchisee Michael Quinn and his partner, Jason Setzer, and is the third of four units they will open by the end of the year, following their recent Rally’s openings in Palm Bay, FL in March and Magee, MS in July. The opening also marks the 5th Rally’s location in the greater Jackson area and 7th in Mississippi, and will be open seven days a week.