Ahoy, donut lovers! Randy’s Donuts is going under the sea to celebrate SpongeBob SquarePants’ 25th Anniversary with a fin-tastic treat lineup as part of “The Krabby Patty Kollab!” From October 8th through October 27th, fans can set sail to participating Randy’s Donuts locations to try our legendary Krabby Patty-inspired donut and cool off with the Bikini Bottom Pineapple Lemonade Refresher—available iced or frozen!

Inspired by the tastiest burger in Bikini Bottom, our Krabby Patty donut is unlike anything above the ocean floor. Each delightfully playful treat features:

A fluffy donut “bun” filled with rich devil’s food “meat”

filled with rich Sweet, creamy cheese icing

A bright red velvet “tomato”

Fluffy coconut-shredded “lettuce”

It’s SpongeBob’s favorite burger… made the Randy’s way!

And for those looking to quench their thirst after a long day jellyfishing, we’ve got just the thing—our limited-time Bikini Bottom Pineapple Lemonade Refresher! Available in iced or frozen, this fruity, tropical drink is sure to make you feel like you’re lounging at Goo Lagoon.

Catch ‘em Before They’re Gone!

The Krabby Patty Kollab is only here from October 8th to October 27th at these participating Randy’s Donuts locations;

Inglewood

El Segundo

Torrance

Downey

North Hollywood

Burbank

Pasadena

Santa Monica

Las Vegas – Rainbow

Las Vegas – Charleston

Las Vegas – Resorts world

So don’t be a Squidward! Head to Randy’s to experience these Bikini Bottom delights before they float away like a jellyfish!