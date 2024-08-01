Buckle up, donut lovers and car enthusiasts! Randy’s Donuts is teaming up with Ford Motor Company to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that merges iconic design and performance with irresistible flavor. From August 1st to August 14th, Randy’s will transform its legendary rooftop donut into the wheel of the new Ford Maverick Lobo, the performance street truck version of the Ford Maverick pickup, bringing a unique design and value to urban streets.

To celebrate this unique partnership, Randy’s will offer a custom donut inspired by the new Maverick Lobo wheel, priced at just $3.90. It’s the perfect blend of automotive innovation and deliciousness! The collaboration reflects a shared passion for iconic design and quality craftsmanship.

The Maverick Lobo will make its debut with an in-person display at Randy’s Donuts on August 1 including a media walk-around with the new Ford Maverick.

Today, August 1st | 8:00-9:00 a.m.

Randy’s Donuts

805 W Manchester Blvd

Inglewood, CA 90301

Maverick Lobo has a special drive mode meant for closed courses to do autocross and drifting, which makes it perfect to pulling off spectacular donut maneuvers, which is why Ford thought partnering with a donut shop would be a sweet match.

“Lobo’s advanced suspension and powerful engine, designed for high-performance driving in autocross and drifting, make it perfect for pulling off those spectacular donut maneuvers, which is why partnering with a donut shop seemed like a sweet match.” says James Gilpin, Ford Maverick Brand Manager.

Don’t miss out on this exciting crossover event at Randy’s Donuts’ Inglewood location. Join us in celebrating this sweet ride!