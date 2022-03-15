Randy's Donuts Announces First Santa Ana Opening

Randy's Donuts announced the grand opening date of its first location in Santa Ana at 2232 17th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705 set for Tuesday, March 8. The Santa Ana store is Randy’s Donuts latest franchise location to open after opening its first domestic shop in Bakersfield, CA in June 2021. Grand opening festivities in Santa Ana will take place from 6AM-10PM on Tuesday, March 22 where all guests receive a free raised glazed donut from 6am-3pm. Kavon Azhir, franchisee of the Santa Ana location, currently has plans to open nine more locations throughout the Orange County region.

“Randy’s Donuts’ unmatched popularity, leadership, growth potential and commitment to offering customers a quality donut for 70 years were all factors in my decision to establish a franchise territory in Southern California,” says Kavon Azhir – franchise operator of the Santa Ana location. “The company has proven it is a staple in the Los Angeles area and soon it will be the same in Orange County.”

“We continue to show the world that our donuts are not just voted the best for their taste and creativity, but that Randy’s Donuts is a brand that has longevity and cultural significance of real value and impact with consumers in Los Angeles and beyond,” said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts. “The popularity of Randy’s Donuts is growing and franchisees are excited to be a part of a world that is hungry for California’s beloved donuts.”

Earlier this year, Randy’s Donuts announced the recruitment of Dunkin Brand’s former real estate development manager, Jason Askinosie. Randy’s Donuts immediate plans for expansion in 2022 go beyond Southern California into Nevada including the opening of its domestic franchise locations in Santa Ana, Burbank, San Diego and both franchise and company owned stores in Las Vegas. Askinosie, along with owner Mark Kelegian, oversees the timeline and execution of Randy’s Donuts franchise strategy and schedules to establish the brand in new markets throughout the United States.

Randy’s Donuts fans can expect to find their favorite donut in Santa Ana, with over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $2, along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole), monthly LTO’s and more available. Randy’s Donuts Santa Ana is also proud to feature Randy’s Roast coffee (a proprietary blend), serving customers their favorite coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.