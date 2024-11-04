Randy’s Donuts announced the grand opening of its newest location in Culver City! The store located at 4114 Sepulveda Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230 will be opening its doors on November 19, 2024. Join Randy’s Donuts for a day filled with celebration, delicious treats, and exciting giveaways! Doors open at 6:00 AM with festivities running through 9:00 PM.

To kick off the grand opening, Randy’s Donuts is offering a free glazed donut to every visitor from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM, while supplies last. Donut lovers are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy this special offer and experience the iconic flavors Randy’s is known for. In addition to the sweet treats, Randy’s will host an in-store raffle from Tuesday, November 19, through Sunday, November 24. Four lucky winners drawn from the raffle bucket on Monday, November 25, will each receive a $250 gift card for the Culver City Location. It’s the perfect way to thank our loyal customers and welcome new faces to the Randy’s family!

“We are excited to open our doors in Culver City and become part of this vibrant community,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “This grand opening is a celebration of our customers, and we look forward to sharing our passion for exceptional donuts with everyone.”

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s Donuts also offers specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes. They’ve also added new croissant and English muffin breakfast sandwiches and bacon or sausage egg burritos available all day long!

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.