Randy’s Donuts, the iconic Southern California donut brand known for its giant rooftop donut and delicious hand-made treats, is continuing its global expansion with new international franchise partnerships in Mexico and the United Arab Emirates.

In Mexico, Randy’s Donuts has entered a landmark agreement to open 25 stores, with two locations already open in Mexico City at Plaza Satélite and Roma Norte. The expansion is being led by franchise partner Todos Los Días Productos Del Sol, S.A.P.I. DE C.V., spearheaded by Gerardo Salgado Cruz. The initial response from local customers has been overwhelmingly positive, with strong foot traffic and enthusiastic social media engagement fueling early success.

“In the United Arab Emirates, Randy’s Donuts has signed a 10-store development deal with Al Shafar Group, a well-respected business leader in the region. The franchise will be led by Ahmed Abdulla Al Shafar and Osama Ahmed Al Shafar, with plans already underway to establish flagship locations in key areas across the UAE.

“Our international growth continues to be driven by strong local partners who share our passion for quality and community,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “From Mexico City to Dubai, the appetite for our iconic brand and menu is universal. We’re excited to continue spreading joy one donut at a time around the globe.”

These international partnerships are part of a broader global growth strategy that includes over 100 new stores currently in development in the U.S. and an additional 100 new stores internationally, as Randy’s Donuts continues to bring its legendary flavors and cultural appeal to fans around the world.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend).

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.