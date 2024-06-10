Randy’s Donuts, the legendary dedicated donut bakery, has teamed up with none other than country music superstar Luke Combs for a unique and delicious collaboration. To celebrate Luke’s highly anticipated concerts at SoFi Stadium on June 14 and 15, Randy’s Donuts has created a special “Bootlegger Donut” that promises to be as unforgettable as his music.

Randy’s Donuts Inglewood Location will be the exclusive home to this limited-edition Luke Combs inspired donut, available Wednesday June 12 to Saturday June 15. Known for their innovative and delicious creations, Randy’s Donuts has whipped up something truly special for Luke Combs fans. The “Bootlegger Donut” will be an original glazed raised donut with Luke Combs’ name written in rich chocolate icing.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this delicious collaboration! Swing by Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood to grab your own “Bootlegger Donut” and join in the excitement.