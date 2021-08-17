Randy's Donuts Expands into Santa Monica, California

Another iconic landmark destination is arriving in Santa Monica, CA. Today Randy's Donuts, known for its 33ft rooftop donut in Inglewood near LAX, has announced the grand opening date of its first location in Silicon Beach at 829 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 just minutes away from the Santa Monica Pier. The arrival of the world-famous donut shop marks Randy’s Donuts 8th location in California and first location on the Westside of Los Angeles. The new location will also be the first to unveil Randy’s Donuts redeveloped signature coffee, Randy’s Roast, with a more robust coffee program and offerings.

“For almost 70 years our original Inglewood shop has been a top Los Angeles tourist destination. Just like the Santa Monica Pier, people come from all over the world to Randy’s Donuts for the photo op, but they stay for the donuts," says Mark Kelegian, President of Randy’s Donuts. "Santa Monica is a community that loves its coffee (and donuts) as much as we do. That’s why we decided to use the Santa Monica location for the launch of our newly redeveloped Randy’s Roast coffee, testing new flavor profiles and coffee beverages paired with our handmade donuts before we introduce them to more stores. We’re excited to take Randy’s Donuts to the next level as a key player in both coffee and donut categories and it’s all starting in Santa Monica.”

Grand opening festivities in Santa Monica will take place on Tuesday, August 31st from 6AM-10PM where all guests receive a free raised glazed donut from 6am-12pm. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11AM along with an unveiling of a 10 ft replica of the giant donut. Hours of operation are 6am-9pm Sunday-Thursday, 6am-10pm Friday-Saturday.

At all Randy’s Donuts locations, guests can find over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and monthly LTO flavors. Launching at the Santa Monica location first, coffee enthusiasts will be treated to a variety of new Randy’s Roast coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes, including donut flavored coffee beverages, seasonal flavors and monthly drink LTO’s and promotions. Plans to roll-out the new Randy’s Roast program companywide will begin later this year.

During the spring and summer this year, the company also hosted a series of job fairs hiring for all positions including managers, supervisors, cashiers, bakers, fryers, decorators and cleaning crew. New hires receive paid training (no experience necessary), competitive wages, 25% team member discount on F&B and merchandise, complimentary food and drink, paid sick leave and health benefits. Randy’s Donuts continues to accept new applicants for immediate hire at the new Santa Monica location and all its company owned shops. Interested candidates must be at least 18 years old to apply and can send their resumé’s to jobs@randysdonuts.com.

Randy's Donuts offers catering and delivery and currently has five locations in the greater Los Angeles area – Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Downey and Pasadena, and locations in Costa Mesa and Bakersfield, CA. In spring of 2021, the company announced plans to franchise the concept domestically and internationally signing 164 franchise deals, along with announcement of seven locations in Nevada over the course of the next 18 months.