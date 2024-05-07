Randy’s introduced its Mango Tajin donut sold throughout the the month of May and its Mother’s Day donut, sold May 9th to the 12th.

Throughout the month, indulge in our signature Mango and Tajin donut: a delectable mango-filled raised donut adorned with mango and Tajin-flavored icing, guaranteed to transport your taste buds to tropical bliss.

Treat your mom to our Pink raised jelly roll, generously filled with Bavarian cream, and adorned with delicate vanilla writing that spells out “MOM.” It’s the perfect way to show appreciation for the special women in our lives.